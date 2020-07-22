Release white paper, says Ponnala

Former Irrigation Minister and senior Congress leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah has found fault with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s statement that 1.23 crore acres will get irrigation facilities now, and demanded that a white paper be released on the total cultivable and irrigated acrage in Telangana.
In a statement here, he said the CM was misleading with such claims and the crop cultivation figures released by the CM office after the agriculture review meeting last week reveal the claims were false.
He said as per the last week’s statement about 65 lakh acres were being cultivated including cotton (50.41 lakh acres), soya (3.85 lakh acres) apart from pulses, maize and jowar, most of which were rain-fed. Around 26 lakh agricultural pump sets in Telangana cultivate about 50 lakh acres (with each pumpset on an average of 2 acres).
If these were the actual figures, how could the CM claim that 1.23 crore acres would get water from the projects, he asked. Moreover, the actual cultivable land in Telangana was just 1.18 crore acres only, he claimed.
