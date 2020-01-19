Release my son as he is innocent, Kaseem’s mother urges govt.

Veeramma, the mother of Chintakindi Kaseem, an associate professor with Osmania University, who was arrested by Siddipet police for suspected links with Maoists, said her son is innocent and was a good teacher.

“What mistake has my son committed? He fought for separate Statehood for Telangana. Was that a crime?,” questioned Ms Veeramma, while wiping tears as she continued to speak on the hardship brought on her son.

Speaking to media personnel here on Sunday, she said that her husband cannot live without seeing their son Kaseem and demanded the State government release him immediately. Further, Prof. Haragopal of Revolutionary Writers Association (Virasam) said that Prof. Kaseem endeared himself to the students and people of Telangana and there were no academic issues with him. “His speeches during the Telangana movement were so influential that lakhs of people used to wait for him at the public meetings for listening to him,” he said.

“Today morning when I asked a TRS party leader why the State government is arresting people, he told me that they want to create fear in the society to curb dissent,” Prof. Haragopal said.

Although there are no Maoist activities since the formation of separate State, the police are arresting revolutionary writers, human rights activities and several others by booking them under ‘wicked’ Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, only to deprive them of bail, he added. “More than 90 % of UAPA cases were acquitted by the various courts across the country,” he observed.

Further, he condemned the entry of people inside the prestigious education institution without seeking due permission from the Vice-Chancellor or the Registrar. “Police cannot enter the university premises without taking permission from the administration,” he said.

On Saturday, Mulugu police of Siddipet Commissionerate searched and arrested Prof. Kaseem from his house in the staff quarters on the Osmania University campus. Earlier, Virasam president Arsavelli Krishna said that Prof. Kaseem was arrested as he strongly opposed the undemocratic and autocratic rule of ruling TRS party.