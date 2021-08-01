‘Release funds for irrigation projects’

NALGONDA

01 August 2021 00:27 IST

CM visiting Nagarjunasagar tomorrow

Communist Party of India (Marxist) senior leader Julakanti Ranga Reddy on Saturday demanded the government to release sufficient funds to complete long-pending projects on river Krishna.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who is going to visit Nagarjunasagar constituency on Monday, should come out clearly on funds for pending projects and the timeline for its completion on war-foot basis,” he said, addressing the media at the party office.

Mr. Ranga Reddy and the CPI (M) leaders, who have been persistent of the project demands, through protests and periodic letters to Mr. Rao, reiterated that the pending projects if completed would irrigate six lakh acres in the district.

Advertising

Advertising

He reminded that Nalgonda was declared drought-affected in the Drought Prone Area Development Programme’s reports several times. And abundance of fluoride content in the ground had also crippled sections of population with fluorosis. However, he said, the State and the Centre have failed in providing quality irrigation and drinking needs.

“SLBC tunnel project, Udayasamudram LI, Nakkalagandi LI, AMRP Canal, increasing the capacity of Musi project, modernisation of Nagarjunasgar Project and funds for maintenance of all LI schemes in the district have remained mere poll promises,” Mr. Ranga Reddy said.