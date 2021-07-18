Release compensation to flood victims as promised: Congress tells KTR

Hyderabad

18 July 2021 19:37 IST

‘GHMC did not place any data of beneficiaries in public domain’

Congress leader and AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan urged the government to immediately disburse compensation to the families devastated by incessant rains and floods in Greater Hyderabad and take necessary steps to prevent inundation with rains predicted for the next three days in the city.

“It is estimated that damage to the extent of ₹200 crore occurred to properties and personal belongings of people especially in Malakpet, LB Nagar, Uppal and parts of old city,” he said and demanded immediate compensation to them.

He said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao boasted that the government has already distributed about ₹656 crore to about 6.56 lakh flood-hit victims in Hyderabad in December 2020. These figures absolutely appear to be suspicious as the GHMC deliberately has not presented any data of beneficiaries in the public domain to cross verify. It has not even responded to my own RTI query to GHMC Commissioner, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The GHMC claimed that it has deposited ₹48.23 crore to 48,232 beneficiaries but these were all who applied prior to November 19, 2020. Not a single beneficiary who applied after December 7 has received flood relief so far ever, he said reminding that Mr. Rama Rao promised to distribute money once the GHMC elections were over on December 7. There are still 4 to 5 lakhs of flood-hit victims of October 2020 floods who are yet to receive the compensation, he said.