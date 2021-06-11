Hyderabad

Release ₹75 cr. for MMTS to Yadadri: MP

Bhongir MP and senior Congress leader, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has demanded tht the government release ₹75 crore, part of its share for the extension of MMTS project to Yadadri.

In a letter to the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao here, he said he had lobbied for the project with the Central government representing to the Union Ministers and secured principle approval at a cost of ₹412.26 crore for extension from Ghatkesar to Yadadri.

The project is to be taken up with the State and Central governments sharing the cost at 1:2 ratio. As a part of the State government share it should release ₹75 crore to the railways immediately to start the work, he said.

Once the MMTS project is completed transport to Yadadri will become easy and affordable.


