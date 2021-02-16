Reject corrupt politics of TRS, BJP: Cong.

Party gives B-Forms to its candidates for MLC polls

The Congress party appealed to graduates to elect G. Chinna Reddy and Ramulu Naik in the ensuing elections to two Graduates’ Constituencies in the Legislative Council as party win would end commercialisation of politics being practised by BJP and corrupt politics of TRS.

Party State president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, addressing a press meet here on Monday, after handing over B-Forms to party candidates for MLC polls, exuded confidence that the party would win the elections. The party has given tickets to former minister G. Chinna Reddy for Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad constituency and former MLC Ramulu Naik for Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda constituency. The TPCC president said the Congress party had picked efficient, able and committed leaders as its candidates.

He stated that Mr. Chinna Reddy holds a Ph.D degree in Agriculture and is known for his honesty and simplicity, while Mr. Ramulu Naik is born in a poor family and came up in his life after hard struggle, he said.

Neither students nor employees were benefited with formation of Telangana and instead “Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his family took control of all resources and neglected everyone,” he alleged. The MLC polls are an opportunity to the educated youth to teach a fitting lesson to the corrupt and unethical regimes of TRS and BJP, the TPCC chief and Nalgonda Member of Parliament said.

Unkept promise

Further, he pointed out that the TRS government had lured jobless youth in the 2018 Assembly elections by promising them ₹3,016 per month as unemployment allowance.

However, the promise remained unfulfilled even after two-and-a-half years, Mr. Uttam Reddy said stating that it is an example of how Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao is deceiving the jobless youth. The promise of 2014 elections to fill one-lakh vacancies is as also unkept.

The Pay Revision Commission, in its recent report, had disclosed that over 1.91 lakh posts are vacant in various government departments, the TPCC chief said. The delay in the recruitment process had deprived thousands of students, who participated in the Telangana movement, the opportunity to vie for a government job. Alleging that gross injustice is being done to the State government staff, the Congress leader said the revision of pay scales was long overdue but the recent PRC report had disappointed them badly as only 7.3% fitment was recommended by it.

Speaking about BJP, Mr. Uttam Reddy accused the Centre of doing injustice to Telangana since the beginning and the step-motherly treatment continued in the recent Union Budget too and the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act remained unfulfilled. He also criticised Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay for his attempts to incite communal hatred in Telangana.