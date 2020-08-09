Reject anti-people regimes, Uttam tells people

Congress celebrates anniversary of Quit India Movement

The 78th anniversary of the Quit India Movement was celebrated at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday with the TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy hoisting the national flag and recalling the historic event that ultimately led to India’s Independence from the British.

Congress senior leaders, including CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former CLP leader K. Jana Reddy, former MP V Hanumantha Rao and Mallu Ravi, TPCC Treasurer Gudur Narayan Reddy, and city Congress president Anjan Kumar Yadav were present.

Mr. Reddy exhorted people to get inspiration from the Quit India Movement to reject the tyrannical and anti-people regimes in the country. He said that the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and the path adopted by him to dethrone the British were highly relevant in the present circumstances.

The Quit India Movement, also known as the August Movement, was launched at the Bombay session of the All India Congress Committee by Mahatma Gandhi on August 8, 1942, demanding an end to British rule of India. The movement united the people and played a crucial role in getting freedom for the country from British rule on August 15, 1947.

Mr. Reddy took a dig at Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, saying he shattered the dream of Telangana. “KCR has ruined all the resources of Telangana and pushed the State in debts of over ₹3 lakh crore in the last six years. He is silent on Andhra Pradesh stealing 11 tmc ft of water every day from Pothyreddypadu Project. It’s time people took inspiration from Quit India movement and rejected KCR’s policies,” he said.