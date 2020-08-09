Reject anti-people regimes, Uttam tells people

The 78th anniversary of the Quit India Movement was celebrated at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday with the TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy hoisting the national flag and recalling the historic event that ultimately led to India’s Independence from the British.
Congress senior leaders, including CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former CLP leader K. Jana Reddy, former MP V Hanumantha Rao and Mallu Ravi, TPCC Treasurer Gudur Narayan Reddy, and city Congress president Anjan Kumar Yadav were present.
Mr. Reddy exhorted people to get inspiration from the Quit India Movement to reject the tyrannical and anti-people regimes in the country. He said that the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and the path adopted by him to dethrone the British were highly relevant in the present circumstances.
The Quit India Movement, also known as the August Movement, was launched at the Bombay session of the All India Congress Committee by Mahatma Gandhi on August 8, 1942, demanding an end to British rule of India. The movement united the people and played a crucial role in getting freedom for the country from British rule on August 15, 1947.
Mr. Reddy took a dig at Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, saying he shattered the dream of Telangana. “KCR has ruined all the resources of Telangana and pushed the State in debts of over ₹3 lakh crore in the last six years. He is silent on Andhra Pradesh stealing 11 tmc ft of water every day from Pothyreddypadu Project. It’s time people took inspiration from Quit India movement and rejected KCR’s policies,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath