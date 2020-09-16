‘Regularisation fee based on land value’

HYDERABAD

16 September 2020 23:27 IST

Amendment, likely in a day or two, will reduce fee by 50% to 60%, says K. T. Rama Rao

The State government has decided to collect the regularisation fee relating to the recently announced Layout Regularisation Scheme based on land value at the time of registration by applicants.

The development comes as a major relief to people who raised concerns over the scheme which envisaged collection of regularisation fee based on current registration price. Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao announced in the Legislative Assembly that the Government Order (GO Ms 131) related to the LRS would be amended accordingly in the interests of people.

The government issued notification for implementation of LRS as a one-time measure in the State to put an end to unauthorised layouts. In the process, the government had issued orders banning registration of plots purchased in unauthorised layouts and it would consider regularisation of layouts/plots with registered sale or title deeds as on August 26 on payment of prescribed fee. Several ruling party members and those from opposition requested the Minister to revisit the order as collection of fee based on current registration value could impose undue burden on people. “We will make necessary amendments to the orders and fresh orders incorporating the changes will be issued in a day or two,” the Minister said.

He made this announcement while participating in the discussion on the issue which came up during the short discussion on “civic works and other infrastructure facilities in the GHMC and its surrounding areas and also in other Municipalities” in the Assembly on Wednesday. Replying to queries, he said the decision to amend the guidelines meant reduction of regularisation fee by 50 to 60%.

The last date for submitting applications was October 15 and there would still be six months before the process was completed.

The Minister said the government was considering extending one-time opportunity for registration of properties under GO 59 and orders in this direction would be issued after obtaining consent of the Chief Minister.