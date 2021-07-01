Registrations pick up in June fetching ₹674 cr. revenue to govt

HYDERABAD

01 July 2021 20:11 IST

Process likely to gain momentum amid talk of impending revision of land values

Registration of agricultural and non-agricultural properties across the State has gained momentum during June with the month witnessing registration of over 1.6 lakh documents.

According to officials, after a lull for almost a month-and-a-half in the first two months of the current financial year, registration process has picked up considerably. This could be seen from registration of 1.69 lakh properties fetching revenue of ₹674.43 crore to the State exchequer.

A major chunk of more than 90,000 documents are said to be of non-agricultural properties, particularly those lying in the vicinity of the Greater Hyderabad limits. The rush is particularly more in the registration offices under the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) jurisdiction where the sub-registrar offices are trying hard to cope with the rush.

The sub-registrars and the staff in these offices are said to be working overtime to complete registrations pertaining to the slots registered by prospective buyers/sellers. The trend is expected to gain further momentum in the coming days following the talk of the revision of registration charges and land values.

The Cabinet sub-committee on resource mobilisation headed by Finance Minister T. Harish Rao has resolved to recommend hike in the charges taking enough care not to impact the lower classes.

A report along with recommendations on the extent of upward revision of values is likely to be submitted to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in the coming days for his final approval.

The development had resulted in an urgency on the part of buyers to avoid the extra costs that could become a reality sooner or later. Senior officials are expecting that the rush at the sub-registrar offices which has increased significantly post relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions is expected to pick up further this month.

Revenue through registrations suffered a major setback last year as the process was stopped for the launch of Dharani portal and enactment of enabling legislations by the State Legislature. The process picked up towards the last quarter of the previous fiscal, but registrations were stopped for around 20 days from May second week following the re-imposition of COVID-19 related restrictions.

Registrations resumed after the restrictions were gradually eased since May 31 and picked up momentum since they were completely lifted since June 20.