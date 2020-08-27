Registration rules get tougher

HYDERABAD

27 August 2020

‘The fresh norms should contain remedies without stopping registration’

The Registration and Stamps department has decided to prohibit registration of unauthorised plots and buildings, making it mandatory to register plots in authorised layouts and buildings/structures approved by the competent authority.

Registration and Stamps Inspector General T. Chiranjeevulu has issued a detailed memo to officials, outlining the procedure that should be followed in registering the properties.

The instructions draw strength from provisions incorporated in the Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019, the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018, and orders issued by the GHMC from time to time.

The latest instructions, according to senior officials, came in the light of the fact that there are no provisions in the legislations governing the Registration department to stop registration of unauthorised layouts.

The new Municipalities Act had provisions relating to new plots which could be registered provided they are part of authorised layouts.

Officials said the new instructions ought to have contained remedial measures rather than stopping registration altogether. Issues like the ambiguity in the definition of a “new plot” should have been addressed first. The instructions provide for safeguards against registration of unapproved plot, sub-divisions, buildings and structures.

According to the new instructions, which come into immediate effect, plots in approved/authorised layouts and those regularised under layout regularisation schemes only should be registered. Resale of plots in unauthorised layouts should not be registered even though the same plot was registered earlier.

“But there is no clarity on how a new plot is defined. What about registration of plots in the layouts approved in the past? Shall the buyers lose for no fault of theirs?” a senior official wondered. There has to be a way out for buyers and all roads should not be closed altogether. One such remedy could be the option for regularisation of the plots under government schemes on a continuous basis as it will go a long way in saving buyers.