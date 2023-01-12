Registration open for C-DAC secure software development course

January 12, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - HYDERABAD

With 3.5 million applications spread across various domains such as banking, e-commerce, education, health, and sports, and social networking becoming a part of everyone’s life, the apps have also brought the danger of user’s data and privacy being exposed to unknown people.

This has created further demand for professionals with skills in creating secure software development methodologies. In this context, C-DAC Hyderabad, a government of India organisation, through its PG diploma in Advanced Secure Software Development (PG-DASSD) programme, is providing a unique opportunity to budding software developers and professionals to acquire necessary skills.

The diploma course is designed and delivered by R&D experts in the domain of cyber security. All the course modules are practical oriented with a focus on foundation as well as advanced concepts. Focus towards building the fundamental concepts of cyber security includes Secure C programming, data structures, operating system internals, Linux programming, network programming, cryptography and network security essentials.

Students would also learn machine learning and its applications in the domain of cyber security. Along with the course modules, students would be asked to deliver a seminar and also execute a project in cyber security using emerging technologies during the course. Some of the top companies have been recruiting from the PG-DASSD course and include Amazon, Amdocs, Boeing, CipherCloud, and Collins Aerospace among others.

The last date for registration for the course in January 18 and can be done on ‘www.acts.cdac.in’. Details can be sought on 7382053731.