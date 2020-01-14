Registration of drones open till January 31

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has opened a window for a drone census in the country. Called ‘Voluntary Disclosure of non-compliant Drones Flying in India’, the scheme is open till January 31 for registration of the remotely controlled unmanned flying objects. These include models, prototypes, toys, RC aircraft, autonomous and remotely piloted aircraft systems etc., according to the notification issued on Monday.

Drone owners who have not registered can do so at https: //ndr.digitalskyd gca.in/ndr.

The number of privately owned drones has surged over the past few years as the prices have declined. During the current state of Anti-CAA and NRC protests, one of the key conditions imposed by the police has been a prohibition on use of drones to photograph the protests. The police commissionerates in and around the city frequently issue an alert about prohibition on flying drones at marriage and at private functions. While the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has notified licence and certification norms in 2018, a number of drone users have not registered.

The present drone enlistment form is a two-step process. After uploading information, the owner will receive an Ownership Acknowledgement Number (OAN). Using the OAN, the owner will upload the drone-related information and will receive a Drone Acknowledgement Number (DAN). The documents required for registering the drones include: passport, utility bills or bank statement and proof of educational qualification. The aviation department notice has a stern warning tagged to it: “Ownership of a drone in India without a valid OAN and DAN shall invite penal action as per laws.”