Register your exotic live animals by Dec. 2

The Telanngana Forest department, through a statement on Thursday, urged persons and organisations in possession of exotic live animals to register them with the Chief Wildlife Warden of the Telangana, using the online Parivesh website of the Ministry of Environment , Forests & Climate Change, Government of India, on or before December 2.In view of the exotic animals not being listed in any of the schedules of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, the department has not been able to monitor the possession and sale of exotic live animals in the State, despite the fact that such animals are kept as pets by individuals, institutions and resort owners, the statement said.

To regulate the possession, breeding and trade in exotic live animals, the Government of India issued an advisory on July 2 this year, to the Chief Wildlife Wardens of all the States and Union Territories, for registration of pet owners. Through MoEF&CC, an advisory was issued for voluntary disclosure of exotic live animals before the CWW for obtaining registration of the animals.

Six months

Six months’ time was given for voluntary disclosure online, which is set to end by December 2. Final registration is to be done by December 15.

All the pet owners registering before deadline will not be required to produce documents related to imported live animals in their possession. After December 15, however, all the documents need to be submitted.