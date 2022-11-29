Register new voters from colleges: District Election Officer

November 29, 2022 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar has directed the Electoral Registration Officers of various Assembly constituencies to aim for 100% enrolment of students of government and private colleges who will have completed 18 years of age by January 1, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the Special Summary Revision, 2023, a special drive is being taken up from November 28 in all the government and private colleges to register the eligible voters, he said.

Mr.Lokesh Kumar suggested that the colleges should be identified and student data gathered from the principals concerned, before cross-checking the number of students who have registered as voters with the help of voters’ list.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Wherever the institutions are equipped with internet facility, arrangements should be made to set up a voter registration centre on the spot for easy registration of students as new voters.

Measures should be taken to register even the outstation students who got admission in the respective colleges, apart from local students. After collecting the application for registration, the same should be sent to the relevant constituency, he said.

The registration process should be completed by December 4, he directed.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US