Register new voters from colleges: District Election Officer

November 29, 2022 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar has directed the Electoral Registration Officers of various Assembly constituencies to aim for 100% enrolment of students of government and private colleges who will have completed 18 years of age by January 1, 2023.

As part of the Special Summary Revision, 2023, a special drive is being taken up from November 28 in all the government and private colleges to register the eligible voters, he said.

Mr.Lokesh Kumar suggested that the colleges should be identified and student data gathered from the principals concerned, before cross-checking the number of students who have registered as voters with the help of voters’ list.

Wherever the institutions are equipped with internet facility, arrangements should be made to set up a voter registration centre on the spot for easy registration of students as new voters.

Measures should be taken to register even the outstation students who got admission in the respective colleges, apart from local students. After collecting the application for registration, the same should be sent to the relevant constituency, he said.

The registration process should be completed by December 4, he directed.