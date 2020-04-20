Regional Virology Laboratory opens in Warangal

There are educational institutions that have completed more than five decades of existence, but in the recent past no new facilities have been added to the city described as second important city after State capital of Hyderabad.

Now the city can boast of a virology laboratory that is very important in view of the coronavirus epidemic sweeping the country. The State government has set up Regional Virology Laboratory on the Kakatiya Medical College premises last week. It is expected to be of immense help to both the patients and medical professionals as well.

According to KMC principal S Sandhya, the lab would facilitate more than 20 types of tests – ebola, swine flu, dengue, chikungunya, COVID-19 among others.

For now, the samples are being sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune which is taking four to five days’ time and the doctors have to wait to diagnose the disease. This lab at KMC would help speed up the tests.

The MGM Hospital is the biggest facility for this part of Telangana and also for bordering villages of Maharashtra. Hundreds and thousands of patients throng this hospital and for them, any facility would come in handy, more so this virology lab.

Dr. Sandhya said the State government had sanctioned ₹ 1.70 crore and the lab was inaugurated by Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelly Dayakar Rao and Tribal welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod last week.

According to her, Dr. K Jyothy of Microbiology Department has been appointed as nodal officer for the lab. The virology lab has a medical research assistant, a non-medical research assistant and three lab technicians. As of now, the staff is undergoing training at the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

Senior doctor Dr. P Anjani Devi said she was delighted by the State government sanctioning virology lab to Warangal district.

Noted paediatrician Dr. Maganti Seshu Madhav said it was long pending wish of the people and medical professionals. He wished more such initiatives would be taken up by the State government in Warangal district, which has a prominent place in Telangana State.