Regional Ring Road in two parts, with ₹ 17,000 crore

Project to provide road link for farmers to sell their produce and also help SMEs

The Socio-Economic Outlook for 2021 released by the government along with Budget-2021 on Thursday affirms that the Regional Ring Road (RRR) project will provide the much needed road link for farmers to sell their produce, and help small, micro and medium enterprises to set up cold chains, agro-processing units, IT parks, and new townships.

Putting forth a roadmap for the RRR around the capital region of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, the document said the 340-km road will be built with a cost of ₹17,000 crore, about 30 to 50 kilometres away from the existing Outer Ring Road. It will be taken up in two parts — the northern part of 158 km will connect Sangareddy, Narsapur, Toopran, Gajwel, Yadadri, Pragnapur, Bhongir and Choutuppal, while the Southern part of 182 km will connect Choutuppal, Ibrahimpatnam, Kandukur, Amangal, Chevella, Shankarpally and Sangareddy.

Speaking of the new Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Act, the document said it will improve governance of the city, with amendments for 50 per cent quota for women in the GHMC Council, and allocation of 10 per cent for Green Budget, among others. The Act will also involve people in municipal governance by creating four citizens’ committees, with membership of 15,000 people altogether. These committees run activities such as increasing green cover, solid waste management, prevention of public property encroachment and promotion of sports.

Under the head ‘Developing Hyderabad’, the document cites studies by international agencies to term Hyderabad as one of the most sought-after investment destinations in India for IT and other companies. The city has seen a 100 per cent increase in the total built-up area for commercial projects since 2015. Since formation of the State, the government has made efforts across sectors to accelerate development in the city while ensuring a conducive environment for the growth of businesses and well being of citizens. Since the formation of Telangana as separate State, a total capital expenditure of ₹67,149 crore has been incurred on various infrastructural projects across the city, the report said.

Of this, GHMC alone spent ₹15,724 crore from 2014, up to August, 2020. The highest share of the expenditure has been on infrastructure and housing. Since the formation of the State, HMDA has spent ₹1,067 crore on various development projects, such as flyovers, roads and parks.