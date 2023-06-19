ADVERTISEMENT

Regional office of SBI General Insurance Company opened

June 19, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A regional office of SBI General Insurance Company to serve as a focal point for various channels and lines of business across Telangana, Karnataka and Amaravati opened on Monday in Hyderabad.

MD and CEO Kishore Kumar Poludasu inaugurated the facility in the presence of Deputy Managing Director, SBI – Hyderabad Circle - Amit Jhingran, CGM of SBI Amaravati Circle, Naveen Chandra Jha, and others.

“The opening of the regional office in Hyderabad will help further boost insurance awareness, contribute to the economy and also reflects our commitment to providing accessible insurance solutions,” Mr. Poludasu said in a release.

