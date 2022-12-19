Regenerative medicine department to come up at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills

December 19, 2022 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A state-of-the-art regenerative medicine department is being established at the Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills here in association with renowned traumatology and regenerative techniques specialist Enrico Castellacci.

Regenerative medicine today represents the medicine of the future. Its goal is to replace or reboot tissues or organs damaged because of disease, injury, age or other issues, instead of treating symptoms with medication and procedures. The treatment involves usage of platelet-rich plasma and mesenchymal stem cells for treatment.

This FDA approved procedure enables to restore the joint to normal condition, in most cases. Services offered by the Department would rest on four pillars of Regenerative Medicine, Traumatology, PRP and Stem Cell infiltrations, and transplants.

These techniques will be introduced in India by Apollo Hospitals to address cartilage, muscle and tendon disorders in various joints and offer treatment for traumatic and degenerative diseases. The enormous benefits for patients from this single-stage procedure include joint preservation and minimal invasive injury.

