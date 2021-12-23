Regency freshers get a warm welcome

HYDERABAD

23 December 2021 00:11 IST

Seniors of hotel management college bring juniors into academic, mentorship groove

Regency College of Culinary Arts and Hotel Management welcomed juniors with a freshers’ party hosted by the senior students to bring them into not just the academic mould but also open gates of friendship and mentorship.

‘REGEMATES 2021’ held at a star hotel in the city also saw top people in the hospitality industry joining the celebrations and also gauging the potential of future employees. The seniors were dressed formally, and juniors chose a mix of formal and traditional attire. The seniors performed dances on popular Bollywood songs.

A modelling contest and ramp walk were the biggest attraction for the audience in which 160 students vied for the top awards. Arman, Jayaditya, Abhishek, Hemanth won Mr. Fresher 2021 award; Yamini, Alekhya, Ashalata and Sherlin were chosen Ms. Fresher 2021. Altamash and Veneela won the Mr and Ms Attire titles, respectively.

Cluster general manager of Radisson Blu, Sandeep Joshi was the chief guest. Principal P. Ramesh Kumar Reddy also spoke.