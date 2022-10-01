Regency college’s Bathukamma fete a riot of colour

The Hindu Bureau
October 01, 2022 23:04 IST

Bathukamma festival being celebrated at Regency College of Hotel Management.

Dressed in the traditional ‘Langa Oni’, girl students of the Regency College of Hotel Management celebrated Bathukamma on the campus amid great fanfare. They danced around floral cones while singing folk songs.

The campus looked vibrant and colourful, decorated with marigold flower. The Bathukamma, which is a conical arrangement of flowers placed in seven concentric rings in a clay pot, was prepared by the students to worship Goddess Gauri.

A special dessert called maleeda made of jaggery was made for this festival and distributed among the students, said college principal Ramesh Kumar Reddy.

Sayantoni and Chaitra Sai were adjudged winners in the ‘Best Bathukamma’ category. Chitra Sai, along with Saraswati, won the ‘Best Attire’ too. President of Ikebana International-Hyderabad A. Vineeetha Kumar was the chief guest on the occasion.

