Refund for cancelled trains likely, MMTS trains shut

South Central Railway (SCR) has announced that even MMTS trains will remain suspended till March-end, as per the decision of the Ministry of Railways to halt all passenger trains to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Trains that had already commenced before 4.00 a.m. on Sunday will run to their destinations and arrangements have been made for passengers on these trains.
Movement of goods trains will continue for carrying essential commodities.
A full refund for all cancelled trains may be taken till June 21.
Unreserved ticket counters, reservation counters and parcel/luggage offices will be shut down.
The UTS on mobile APP bookings will also be disabled till March 31, according to sources.
