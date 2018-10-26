Refund ₹660.55 crore to Unitech: High Court

The Hyderabad High Court directed the Telangana State Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation and Telangana government to refund ₹660.55 crore to Unitech company.

The order was passed by Justice M. S. Ramachandra Rao, recently after hearing a writ petition filed by the company seeking return of the ₹165 crore it had paid to the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation of the then united Andhra Pradesh State (now TSIIC) during 2007 and 2008.

The money was paid after the company emerged successful bidder for a tender to develop an integrated township project on 350 acres of land in Saroornagar of Ranga Reddy district.

A development agreement was signed by both parties. In 2011, the High Court passed an order stating that the government had no right on the land allotted for development of the project. While the matter was pending, the erstwhile AP got bifurcated and Telangana became a state.

The Supreme Court dismissed an appeal made by the Telangana government against the HC order on the matter. Since the said land was not owned by the government, the company sought return of the principle amount of ₹165 crore with interest since the date of depositing the money by moving the SC.

The apex court, however, directed the company to approach the HC.

Holding that the claim for refund of money was maintainable under Article 226 of the Constitution, the HC ruled that the government should return the money to the company.

“Retention of the amounts, paid by the petitioners, by the respondents is against the fundamental principles of justice, equity and good conscience and clearly amounts to unjust enrichment,” the judge observed in the order. A

t the rate of 14.05% compound interest per annum, the interest amount reached ₹495.55 crore.