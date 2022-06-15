Reduce usage of mobile phones, KTR tells job aspirants

Minister distributes study material

Stating that the recruitment process to fill up over 80,000 vacancies in various government departments was underway in the State, Municipal Administration and IT Minister K T Rama Rao called upon the job aspirants to reduce the usage of mobile phones and devote their time solely with a focused mind to crack the ensuing competitive recruitment tests.

Mr Rao was speaking after distributing the study material for the job aspirants at a programme held in the Government Junior College in the mandal headquarters town of Mustabad on Wednesday.

The Telangana government has accorded top priority to employment generation along with development and welfare, he said, noting that the TS-iPASS initiative facilitated setting up of around 19,000 industries thereby providing employment to 16 lakh people in the last eight years. Around 1.32 lakh posts were filled in various government departments and public sector undertakings since the formation of Telangana, he added. Opportunities are abound in private sector for those who upgrade their skills constantly.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reported announcement to recruit 10 lakh personnel within the next one and a half years, Mr Rao said he had written a letter last week demanding recruitment of 16 lakh posts under the purview of Central government.

He inaugurated digital classrooms at the ZP high school and also CCTV cameras in Cheekod village in Mustabad mandal later in the day. The minister promised to provide bicycles to as many as 25 students of the ZP high school in Cheekod to end their daily ordeal of traversing a distance of 3 km from their village Parsharamulunagar to the school on foot.

He also participated in the Palle Pragathi programme in Venkatraopally village where he inaugurated Pragathi Pranganam and the Gram Panchayat building.