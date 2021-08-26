CREDAI-TS seeks redress of teething troubles with Dharani, TS-bPASS

HYDERABAD

26 August 2021 22:05 IST

TS Government initiatives of ‘Dharani’ and TS-bPASS have helped in growth of the real estate industry despite the pandemic, yet there are teething troubles which need to be addressed with proper training and guidance especially to the district collectors, observed Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI), Telangana, on Thursday.

“Dharani is doing great but we did face a problem when registrations were stopped for 100 days at the time of the introduction and some issues with regard to TS-bPASS need to be closed. We feel the old systems should be shut only after a proper run of the new system so that businesses do not suffer,” said president D. Murali Krishna Reddy.

Addressing a press conference to introduce the newly elected office bearers along with chairman Ch. Ramchandra Reddy and others, he said the 11 chapters will soon be expanded to 20 across the 33 districts. “CREDAI-TS is always happy to help common people and they are happy only when the builder delivers the project on time. We always strive for it,” he maintained.

Mr. Reddy said skill development plan will be introduced for the new technical aspects in construction and this in turn will help in quick construction and improve efficiencies. He will be leading the team along with the president for next two years.

Others elected are Preident-elect E. Premsagar Reddy, general secretary K. Indrasena Reddy, vice-presidents G. Ajay Kumar, Jagan Mohan Chinnala, V. Madhusudhan Reddy and B. Panduranga Reddy , joint secretary G. Srinivas Goud and treasurer M. Prashanth Rao. Youth wing will have C. Sankeerth Aditya Reddy as coordinator and Rohit Ashrit as secretary.

The new team said apart from striving for builders' unity, consumer satisfaction and adherence to ethical standards of operations will be the key objectives for this year. TS government’s proactive policies under CM K Chandrashekhar Rao and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao, had led to robust demand for the real estate sector.

“We will work with the government to help with the real-time testing and speedy implementation of new tools. We would like to create platforms like property shows across the districts,” they added.