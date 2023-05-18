Redesigned Sportstar unveiled in Hyderabad

May 18, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated May 19, 2023 10:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In continuation of updating its publications, The Hindu Group has redesigned Sportstar, its exclusive sports magazine. The magazine was unveiled in Hyderabad by ED and State head, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL-Telangana and Andhra Pradesh), B Anil Kumar in the presence of heads of IOCL departments.

Mr. Anil Kumar lauded The Hindu Group for regularly upgrading its products to suit the needs and requirements of the readers. Internationally acclaimed designer Mario Gracia and his team had been roped in to make the magazine newer and bolder, with the print edition having been made photo-oriented.

The new design will also make the magazine easier to navigate on the digital platform of the readers’ choice as special emphasis had been laid on multiplatform approval.

Others present included N.V.S. Murthy, GM (Lubes); Yoga Rani Suresh, GM-LPG; V. Balasubrahmanyam, CGM-P&SD; R Kumar, CGM-Operations; Vithal Gawde, GM-Finance; M.B. Manohar Roy, GM-RS; V Kumar, DGM-HR and S.D.T. Rao, General Manager, The Hindu.