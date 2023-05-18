ADVERTISEMENT

Redesigned Sportstar unveiled in Hyderabad

May 18, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated May 19, 2023 10:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

In continuation of updating its publications, The Hindu Group has redesigned Sportstar, its exclusive sports magazine. The magazine was unveiled in Hyderabad by ED and State head, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL-Telangana and Andhra Pradesh), B Anil Kumar in the presence of heads of IOCL departments.

Mr. Anil Kumar lauded The Hindu Group for regularly upgrading its products to suit the needs and requirements of the readers. Internationally acclaimed designer Mario Gracia and his team had been roped in to make the magazine newer and bolder, with the print edition having been made photo-oriented.

The new design will also make the magazine easier to navigate on the digital platform of the readers’ choice as special emphasis had been laid on multiplatform approval.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Others present included N.V.S. Murthy, GM (Lubes); Yoga Rani Suresh, GM-LPG; V. Balasubrahmanyam, CGM-P&SD; R Kumar, CGM-Operations; Vithal Gawde, GM-Finance; M.B. Manohar Roy, GM-RS; V Kumar, DGM-HR and S.D.T. Rao, General Manager, The Hindu. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US