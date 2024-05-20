ADVERTISEMENT

Red FM’s campaign for cricket lovers in city

Published - May 20, 2024 04:54 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Students of Pallavi Engineering College participating in “Dil se Red riser” campaign. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Red FM network helped cricket enthusiasts meet and greet their idols from home-grown IPL franchise Sun Risers Hyderabad.

The radio channel’s umbrella campaign ‘Madatha Petteddham’ involved activities such as Red Risers Hunt, net bowling activity at two IT firms and malls and ‘Dil Se Red Riser’, a canter activity featuring virtual cricket in residential colonies.

Cricket-lovers from diverse occupations formed eight teams to play the Red Riser Premier League. After intense fights and edge-of-the-seat thriller matches, team Alankritha Knight Riders emerged champions.

This programme created some unforgettable experiences, especially for the 15 lucky winners and 150 special invitees who met the SRH players.

According to director of Red FM B. Surendar, the radio station’s love for cricket and association with SRH helped take the cricketing excitement through Madatha Petteddham campaign to the next level.

