GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Red FM’s campaign for cricket lovers in city

Published - May 20, 2024 04:54 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Students of Pallavi Engineering College participating in “Dil se Red riser” campaign.

Students of Pallavi Engineering College participating in “Dil se Red riser” campaign. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Red FM network helped cricket enthusiasts meet and greet their idols from home-grown IPL franchise Sun Risers Hyderabad.

The radio channel’s umbrella campaign ‘Madatha Petteddham’ involved activities such as Red Risers Hunt, net bowling activity at two IT firms and malls and ‘Dil Se Red Riser’, a canter activity featuring virtual cricket in residential colonies.

Cricket-lovers from diverse occupations formed eight teams to play the Red Riser Premier League. After intense fights and edge-of-the-seat thriller matches, team Alankritha Knight Riders emerged champions.

This programme created some unforgettable experiences, especially for the 15 lucky winners and 150 special invitees who met the SRH players.

According to director of Red FM B. Surendar, the radio station’s love for cricket and association with SRH helped take the cricketing excitement through Madatha Petteddham campaign to the next level.

Related Topics

cricket / sports event

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.