Rectify voter lists: BJP

HYDERABAD

12 November 2020 22:46 IST

TS BJP on Thursday appealed to the State Election Commission (SEC) to take all remedial steps with regard to publishing of final list of voters considering the objections raised and to take necessary disciplinary action against the officials responsible for such “irregular and faulty” draft voter list.

In a communication to the SEC, party vice-presidents Ch. Ramachandra Reddy and NVSS Prabhakar said perusal of draft voter list showed that in each ward, thousands of votes were missing and this was more glaring in divisions where the party had garnered substantial number of votes in the last election.

There were several “double/dummy” votes particularly in the old city and it appeared to be a deliberate effort to help the Majlis by the TRS through dubious means. “The TRS, at the behest of MIM, is trying to win the coming GHMC elections by indulging in acts of mischief, fraud and other methods,” they charged.

The entire draft voter list published was full of irregularities with many house numbers in different wards not scientifically numbered, the leaders claimed and dished out the names of divisions where this was glaring like in Dr. A.S.Rao Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, R.K., Chandrayangutta, Uppuguda and so on.

The party also accused field level officials of not heeding objections raised to correct the draft rolls, so the need of the hour was to appoint special officers from outside GHMC to rectify the voter list and publish the final list. Presiding officers should come from outside during the election, they added.