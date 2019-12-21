Recruitment process in varsities may see a change

Controversies in recruitment of teachers in the universities has hit the very credibility of the process in the last few years, and several opinions on changing the model have been suggested to the government, including introduction of a written test.

A senior official revealed that recruitment process in the varsities in Telangana is likely to go through a massive change to curtail controversies, nepotism, pulls and pressures from different quarters and restore the credibility of varsity teachers.

Over the last decade-and-half, the process of recruitments has been coloured with charges of nepotism, corruption and violation of norms and the vice-chancellors concerned succumbed to the pressures, officials agree. “So the new proposals from some well-wishers of the varsities are being studied,” a senior official revealed.

Officials recall how appointment orders were given by the Telangana University vice-chancellor, a day before his term ended, despite being asked not to do so in the absence of Executive Council. Similarly, interviews for 200 people were done on a single day leading to charges of corruption in Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda.

In the Kakatiya University recruitment in 2012, the roaster of vacancies was changed to accommodate a few people and the government had to cancel all the appointments.

In Osmania University too, joining orders were taken at mid-night after charges of corruption were levelled in the interviews. In JNTU Hyderabad too recruitment of 160 posts had to be stopped on various charges.

As per the Universities Act and present laws, the vice-chancellor is bestowed with the recruitment responsibility and it is done by a panel of experts through an interview. Candidates are called based on the SLET, NET eligibility or a Ph.D depending on the case. Officials say the VCs of the present era succumb to pressure from politicians, students and other groups, who try to push their candidates. Those who don’t listen have to face threats.

With the competition getting intense and availability of eligible candidates in large numbers, now it is almost impossible to interview hundreds and in some cases thousands of candidates for a few posts. A centralised filtering process of eligible candidates is essential now, an official argues.

What happens in the new proposals is candidates can be filtered through a written test like the one being conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) or State Public Service Commissions when thousands of candidates apply. A list of 1:5 or 1:10 selected candidates can be passed onto the universities for the interviews.

“This will successfully curtail most charges of corruption and nepotism as the test is conducted by a third party like UPSC. Moreover, the autonomy of the universities can also be respected as they finally pick up the right candidate, and also lessen their burden,” an official says favouring the centralised recruitment test.

The government is already considering appointment of non-academics as registrars and this new proposal may also be accepted to restore the ‘lost’ glory of the varsities.