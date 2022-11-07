Recruitment of sports cadets into Army from Dec. 26-31

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 07, 2022 23:39 IST

The 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad, will conduct an open rally for the induction of raw and proven players as sports cadets into Boys Sports Company (BSC). The rally is scheduled from December 26 to 31, in volleyball, kayaking and canoeing disciplines.

The age of the applicant should be between eight and 14 years (born after December 26, 2008, and before December 26, 2014). Educational qualification should be a minimum 3rd standard pass (any school) with adequate knowledge of English and Hindi. Any state/ national/ international level medal winners will be given priority. Applicants with any type of permanent tattoo on any part of the body will not be considered.

Selected candidates will be called ‘sports cadets’ and will be provided free boarding and lodging, education up to 10th standard, living accommodation, insurance, medical facility as well as scientific coaching. Later, the eligible sports cadets will be enrolled in the Indian Army under the provision of Army Recruitment rules.

For further details, candidates/parents/guardians can contact on 93985-43351 (WhatsApp) or send an e-mail to bsc1emecentre@gmail.com.

