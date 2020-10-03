Recruitment, infra of Health dept. units come into focus

Medicine prices, need for counsellors also discussed at meeting

Recruitment of doctors and staff was discussed at length during a day-long meeting attended by Health Minister Eatala Rajender to address the issues and deficiencies at various Health department units, on Saturday.

The department has various units including Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP), Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare, and Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH), Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

While tertiary care hospitals such as Osmania General Hospital and those attached to them come under DME, district hospitals come under the purview of TVVP.

More issues

Requirement of doctors, infrastructure at hospitals, consequences for non-performance, prices of medicines and where is it displayed, counsellors to guide patients and other topics were discussed.

Mr Rajender has directed officials to address issues in the process of recruitment. He said that a decision on recruitment of vacant posts every six months through medical board will be taken after holding discussions with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Regarding non-performance, officials were instructed to change conditions to ensure that action is taken.

AYUSH officials were directed to turn their dispensaries into wellness centres. Currently, 440 government and 394 dispensaries under National Rural Health Mission are operational.

If only a few patients opt for a dispensary, it has to be shifted to Primary Health Centre (PHC) so that AYUSH services are available at PHCs.

In a press note, Mr Rajender said health is a State subject and that he has earlier asked Union Health Minister not to prepare and enforce one policy for the entire country.

Principal Secretary of the department Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Vakati Karuna, DME K. Ramesh Reddy and TSMIDC managing director Chandrasekhar Reddy attended the meeting.