Recruitment automation platform TurboHire raises $2m

AI-powered recruitment automation platform TurboHire has raised $2 million in a Pre-Series A round.

While Pentathlon Venture Capital and The Chennai Angels co-led the funding round, Telangana Fund, Purvansh Holdings and the Mumbai Angels and Hyderabad Angels, with Samir Khosla and Francisco Arcilla as global strategic investors participated in it.

Additionally, TurboHire will also receive mentorship from industry leaders, including Cyient founder B V R Mohan Reddy and Industries and IT Secretary of Telangana Jayesh Ranjan for the company’s global go-to-market strategies.

The startup said the funds will be utilised to improve product automation and scale up revenue globally. “The team works everyday on creating the future and this round is testament to the investors' belief that TurboHire is on its way to build and lead the recruitment automation software category globally,” co-founder and CEO Deepak Agrawal said in a release.

TurboHire is the 5th investment by T-Fund. T-Hub CEO M. Srinivas Rao said “T-Fund is thrilled to be co-investing in TurboHire and joining the growth journey as they completely automate the HR process to enhance the recruiting experience.”