Recovery in revenue collections quick in Telangana

HYDERABAD

29 January 2021 23:38 IST

Economic Survey presented to Parliament

The Economic Survey presented to Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman on Friday noted that the V-shaped recovery in revenue collections was quite quick in States such as Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The Survey defined V-shaped recovery as akin to revenues dipping steeply and taking off upwards in a ‘V’ curve.

When the economy was gradually unlocked since June 2020, a V-shaped recovery was experienced then. An attempt was made to capture the impact of the stringency of lockdown on high frequency indicators of economic activity in States across India.

States like Haryana and Gujarat witnessed recovery a month later in July while Maharashtra, a key COVID hotspot and the biggest contributor to India’s GDP, witnessed a recovery August onwards.

The survey also said that Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Bihar restricted the case spread best while Kerala, Telangana and AP had saved the most lives. The model showed that Maharashtra had performed the worst in number of cases and deaths. In terms of estimated cases, the survey compared Maharashtra with UP and Bihar. These three States had the most population with Bihar and Maharashtra having almost identical population. But, Maharashtra had a lower population density than both Bihar and UP. Yet, UP and Bihar had much lower cases than what was naturally expected while Maharashtra had much higher cases.

In terms of deaths, Kerala, Telangana and AP managed it effectively.