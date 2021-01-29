Recovery in revenue collections quick in Telangana

The Economic Survey presented to Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman on Friday noted that the V-shaped recovery in revenue collections was quite quick in States such as Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
The Survey defined V-shaped recovery as akin to revenues dipping steeply and taking off upwards in a ‘V’ curve.
When the economy was gradually unlocked since June 2020, a V-shaped recovery was experienced then. An attempt was made to capture the impact of the stringency of lockdown on high frequency indicators of economic activity in States across India.
States like Haryana and Gujarat witnessed recovery a month later in July while Maharashtra, a key COVID hotspot and the biggest contributor to India’s GDP, witnessed a recovery August onwards.
The survey also said that Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Bihar restricted the case spread best while Kerala, Telangana and AP had saved the most lives. The model showed that Maharashtra had performed the worst in number of cases and deaths. In terms of estimated cases, the survey compared Maharashtra with UP and Bihar. These three States had the most population with Bihar and Maharashtra having almost identical population. But, Maharashtra had a lower population density than both Bihar and UP. Yet, UP and Bihar had much lower cases than what was naturally expected while Maharashtra had much higher cases.
In terms of deaths, Kerala, Telangana and AP managed it effectively.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath