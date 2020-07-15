Record response to UoH courses

University of Hyderabad has attracted record number of applications for the entrance exam for its courses this year with 62,853 candidates applying compared to 56,000 odd last year.
Prof. Appa Rao Podile, Vice-Chancellor, UoH said such record applications even during the pandemic was gratifying. The number of foreign students applying has also gone up more than 20% this year. “The Institution of Eminence tag has certainly helped the UoH to further brighten its already positive image among the student community who want to be part of the institution. The university will ensure that affordable education is made available at global standards.”
Out of the total applicants, general category are 35.26%, OBCa are 33.70%, EWS are 4.77%, SC are 17.37%, and STs 8.90%. Out of these 48.96% are males, 51% females and 11 applications (0.04%) are transgender category.
The highest number of applications have been received from Telangana (28612) followed by Kerala (7019), Delhi (5082), Andhra Pradesh (4250), West Bengal (3878) and Orissa (3349).
The highest number of applications were in five-year Integrated Science course for which 6,189 candidates applied.
