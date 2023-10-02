HamberMenu
‘Record feat’: 6,166 people donate blood in Peddapalli

Organisers claimed that it was first time in the country that such a large number of donors from all walks of life voluntarily donated blood

October 02, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector Muzammil Khan receiving a certificate of appreciation from Ramagundam Police Commissioner Rema Rajeshwari after donating blood at a mega blood donation camp held in Peddapalli on Monday. Photo Credit: By Arrangement

An overwhelming number of 6,166 people have donated blood at a mega blood donation camp jointly organised by the Peddapalli sub-divisional police and the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) Peddapalli chapter in Peddapalli town on Monday.

The event coincided with Gandhi Jayanti.

Minister for Social Welfare Koppula Eshwar and Ramagundam Police Commissioner Rema Rajeshwari inaugurated the blood donation camp at the ITI college grounds in the town.

Collector Muzammil Khan and his wife Hamna Mariyam Khan, an IFS officer, were among those who donated blood on the occasion.

Organisers claimed that it was first time in the country that such a large number of donors from all walks of life voluntarily donated blood, setting a new Indian record for the highest volume of blood collected at a single camp.

It will be sent for entry in International Wonder Book of Records, the organisers added.

Peddapalli MP B. Venkatesh Netha, MLA D. Manohar Reddy, Peddapalli DCP Vaibhav Gaikwad, ACP A. Mahesh, IRCS State Managing Committee member E. V. Srinivas Rao and others were present.

As many as seven IRCS and 14 government blood banks collected the blood donated in the mega camp.

