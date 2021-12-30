‘Reconsider re-allotment applications of teachers’

21 government school teachers approach court seeking to be posted to districts of their choice

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili of Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the District Educational Officers concerned to send the representations and appeals made by 21 government school teachers to the State government for considering their request for allotment to the districts of their choice.

The judge passed this direction after hearing hearing a batch of seven writ petitions filed by 21 teachers working in Ranga Reddy, Mahabubnagar and Jogulamba Gadwal districts. The judge instructed the government to examine cases of the petitioners afresh.

The government should reconsider petitions of the 21 teachers based upon seniority, medical grounds and any other grievances expressed by them with regard to options in the order of preference they had exercised. These issues must be considered in compliance of the guidelines explained in GO No. 317.

The entire exercise should be completed within three days, the judge said, disposing of the petitions. P. Jayaprada, one of the petitioners working as school assistant in Zilla Parishad High School of Ranga Reddy district, was allotted to Jogulamba Gadwal district.

Her allotment was part of the re-allotment of employees to different districts in accordance of the new Presidential Order issued in 2018. She stated that she was placed at No. 15 as per seniority list. She opted for RR district and gave least preference to Jogulamba Gadwal district.

Her lawyer contended that authorities reflected her seniority incorrectly. Interestingly, a person placed at No. 158 as per seniority was considered for allotment to RR district ignoring the petitioner’s request for allotment to that district.

In another case, Khandavally Rajeshwari working at ZPHS Farooqinagar in RR district stated that she was not allotted to the district of her choice. Her counsel stated that authorities did not consider her case based on seniority. The petitioner was suffering from cancer.

Her request for allotment of the district of her choice was not accepted even on medical grounds, the lawyer said.