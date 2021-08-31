Reconsider permission to Sanjay’s padayatra: Congress

Hyderabad

31 August 2021 23:10 IST

Congress senior vice-president G. Niranjan has written to DGP M. Mahender Reddy to reconsider the permissioSenior Congress vice-president G. Niranjan has written to DGP M. Mahender Reddy to reconsider the permission given to Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s yatra as he was “trying to create hatred among different communities through rabble-rousing speeches” in his padayatra.

He said it was the responsibility of the State government and Police department to restrict Mr. Sanjay’s utterances in the larger interest of people. “Why is he raking up the issue of Nizam’s properties and that he would go to any extent for Hindus?”

Mr. Niranjan said Nizam himself was a person of religious tolerance though he could not contain the excesses of ‘Razakars.’ He said the Nizam provided elephant ‘Hashmi’ for the Bonalu procession of Shri Akkanna Madanna Mahankaali Mandiram showing his tolerance to other religions.

People like Raj Bahadur Venkatram Reddy was Kothwal of Hyderabad city and Raja Kishan Prasad and Raja Rao served in the Nizam’s court. On the plea of then PM Jawaharlal Nehru, the Nizam donated 5,000 kg gold to the Union government on the eve of Indo-China war, he said.

Mr. Niranjan said the Congress would never allow rabble-rousing and provocative speeches and reminded how late Anjaiah as Chief Minister warned Majlis party for communal disturbances and imposed restrictions on the entry into Hyderabad City by MIM president Sultan Salauddin Owaisi and other MIM legislators.

In 2012, then Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy also ordered arrest of MIM legislators for their interference and role in creating tension in the ‘Bhagyalakshmi’ temple issue.