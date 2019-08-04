Reconciling couples, saving marriages

At a time when instant triple talaq is being widely discussed with Parliament passing a legislation to criminalise it, a committee comprising a qazi, legal experts and Islamic scholars have been working for the past four years to reconcile couples going through marital discord.

“So far, as many as 250 cases have come to us. Of these, it would be right to say that 150 couples have been reconciled,” says Qazi Mohammed Ikramullah, convener-member of the committee.

Mr Ikramullah, who is also the Nazir of Qazath department of the Telangana State Waqf Board, explains the committee, which is an initiative of the Minorities Welfare Department, ensures that couples are counselled in such a way that there is no coercion on either party. The idea, he explains, is to get the couple to be open about their problems.

Women on board

“We have on board Sabiha Siddiqui, who is from a socio-religious organisation, and Mohsina Parveen, a lawyer. The women members are on board because they are sensitised to the issues of women and know better about what a woman goes through,” Qazi Ikramullah says. The other committee members are Islamic scholar Mufti Sadiq Mohiuddin, lawyer Shafiq Rahman Mahajir, and retired judge E. Ismail.

Touching upon a case, he says, “A couple had not spoken to each other for six years and was living separately. After several counselling sessions, they left on the same motorcycle. That is what gives us happiness.”

While the committee makes efforts to prevent couples from divorcing, at times, mediation efforts break down. In such cases, the couple are free to chose their own course of action. “We counsel and arbitrate. If either the husband or wife is adamant on separation, it is their choice. We do not and cannot force them to stay together. We are not a judicial body, and none of our conclusions are binding,” Qazi Ikramullah adds.