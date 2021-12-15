Hyderabad

Recognition for UoH professor

Professor in the Department of Animal Biology, School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH), B. Senthilkumaran has been elected as a Fellow of the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences, Delhi, for his pioneering work in the field of fish molecular endocrinology and reproductive biology, aquaculture and nanotoxicology.

Prof. Senthilkumaran unravelled the molecular mechanisms of sexual development and gamete maturation in fish models using functional genomics and molecular endocrinological approaches. He is also a pioneer in the field of endocrine disruption and nanotoxicology. He has contributed immensely in the field of Steroid Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, a press release said.


