Recognition for Telangana industrial infrastructure corporation’s push for green projects

November 25, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) has recognised Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) for developing 1,122 million sq.ft. of green built environment through 736 registered projects.

The recognition, in the form of an award conferred during the Green Building Congress 2023 organised by the IGBC in Chennai, came in the backdrop of the State government’s efforts, as well as an MoU between the TSIIC and the IGBC, to develop green buildings in Telangana and incentivise green building rating systems for renovation and retrofitting projects.

TSIIC vice-chairman and MD E.V. Narsimha Reddy, who received the award under the category ‘State government encouraging green building movement in India through multi-pronged approach’, said the recognition reaffirmed their commitment to creating a greener future. “The TSIIC takes immense pride in being a role model [and in] fostering eco-friendly practices and setting new benchmarks in the realm of industrial infrastructure.”

The TSIIC undertook several initiatives to spread awareness on the concept of sustainable built environment in Telangana. It worked hand in hand with the IGBC to build programmes and sessions for professionals to equip them with the right skillset to develop green projects, the council said in a release.

Congratulating the TSIIC, IGBC chairman Gurmit Singh Arora said, “We look forward to their continued contributions to the advancement of sustainable practices in the industrial sector.”

Chairman of IGBC (Hyderabad Chapter) C. Shekar Reddy said Telangana was committed to converting all its government buildings to green buildings. TSIIC’s new projects adopted IGBC ratings from the outset.

