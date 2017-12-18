‘Recognise women as farmers, not labourers’

Carolina Ehronrooth, Director of The Swallows, Sweden, sees a similar trend both in India and Bangladesh. Women here produce millets, sell the surplus and gain power over their income which gives them confidence. It’s the same trend prevalent in Bangladesh where women’s status is directly connected to their income, she said.

Ms. Ehronrooth was here at Pastapur near Zaheerabad recently to participate in a programme organised by Deccan Development Society (DDS) along with her India representative Anitha. The Swallows has been working in the fields of livelihood, violence against women, particularly Dalits, and forest rights for women.

Speaking to The Hindu along with Anitha, Ms. Ehronrooth said empowering women and nurturing leadership qualities among them was the need of the hour and her organisation was working in this regard with five non-government organisations across India, including DDS. She said they would not only fund the projects, but monitor the implementation.

Keystone Foundation in Nilgiris, Women’s Collective in Chennai, Grameena Mahila Okkuta in Kolar and Mind Trust in Madurai are the partners that The Swallows is working with in India.

“Keystone Foundation works with tribal communities there. It’s working to understand the community’s forest rights. Grameena Mahila Okkuta works with women to reduce violence against them. We are supporting them in the form of skill-training. Women’s Collective has been working with women farmers and landless farmers and has been promoting sustainable farming, while DDS is into similar work,” said Ms. Anitha.

“Some of the issues that the farmers have pointed out, such as millets’ reduced consumption, are the ones that we have to address. Millets should be distributed through public distribution system. That is where we are supporting the DDS in organising the community. We help promote millet farming and make their voices heard by the government,” she added. “We have an internship programme and at present, DDS is hosing three young Swedish nationals. When they come back to Sweden, they speak about the work being done by the women farmers here,” said Ms. Ehronrooth, adding that women in Zaheerabad had a solution for the crisis that the world was facing – climate change.

“Farming sector is riddled with gender inequality. Women do all the work, but they are always being treated as labourers instead of farmers. They cannot own land and they cannot take decisions. The Women’s Collective has been working to see that women are recognised as farmers,” said Ms. Ehronrooth and Ms. Anitha, adding that women would be in a position to take decisions in future and the inequality in the agriculture sector may be addressed to some extent then.