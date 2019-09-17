Recognise sacrifices made for Telangana Liberation: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana president K. Laxman joined issue with Chief Minister on celebrating the Telangana Liberation Day on September 17 stating that it was not a question of ‘reopening old wounds’ but “recognising the sacrifices made by scores of people and the valiant struggles against the Nizam’s tyranny”.

“There would have been no Telangana and we could have become a part of Pakistan becoming an Islamic nation if not for Sardar Patel and the Police Action. Everyone knows why this government is not celebrating, a time will come when the people will enforce it and we will certainly do it if we come to power,” he said.

Addressing a meeting of party leaders on the occasion of former Maharastra governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao rejoining the party, Mr. Laxman said Telangana people have noticed that the celebrations have been restricted to political parties all these years but never was done at the government-level even though K. Chandrasekhar Rao pitched for the same strongly during the agitation for separate State.

In limelight

The BJP president credited Mr. Vidyasagar Rao for bringing Telangana freedom struggle back to public consciousness and the national limelight from 1998 onwards by taking up extensive campaigns, going to places which witnessed atrocities by Razakars, building memorials, highlighting the stories of valour and so on.

“It is a deep rooted conspiracy that the current generations are deprived of historic truth that Hyderabad got independence on September 17, 1948 and not August 15, 1947. But, rulers are not hesitant to propagate their own rule as was witnessed in carvings on upcoming Yadadri temple and misusing public money for building new Secretariat and Assembly akin to a Nizam,” he charged. In this context, Mr. Laxman welcomed the High Court judgement against the construction of new Assembly by demolishing Errum Manzil palace and hoped realisation dawns upon the Chief Minister at least now. BJP was against demolition of existing secretariat too and it cannot be a priority, he maintained.

Strengthen the party

The BJP chief hailed the contribution of Mr. Vidyasagar Rao during his five-decade old association starting as a ABVP leader of Osmania University where an attempt was made on his life. “Under his leadership the party spread its influence to every corner of the State and the Telangana Vimochana Yatra taken out last year has been influenced by his relentless fight to bring the freedom fighters into limelight,” he said.

“This is an unforgettable day for me,” said Mr. Rao. The BJP has a good future in Telangana and many strongly believe that the party will be elected to power next time. “I am dedicating myself to the party and whatever strength is left in me will be for it,” he added.

Karimnagar leaders

Member of Parliament from Karimnagar Bandi Sanjay Kumar met former Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao at his residence in Hyderabad on Monday and welcomed him back into the party.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sanjay said that Mr. Vidyasagar Rao would bring back the past glory to the party and predicted that the party would attain power in Telangana.

He recollected his association with the statehood movement and crusade for the utilization of surplus Godavari waters.

Mr Vidyasagar Rao played a crucial role during the Telangana statehood movement and the passage of AP States Reorganisation Bill in 2014 by motivating the BJP members of Parliament to support and vote for it.

The BJP Karimnagar district unit leaders were in a celebratory mode with the reentry of Mr Vidyasagar Rao into active politics.

The BJP leaders of Karimnagar district Kotte Murali Krishna, Mendi Chandrashekha, Pullela Pawan Kumar, G Swapna and others called on and greeted Mr. Vidyasagar Rao on his reentry into active politics and the party.