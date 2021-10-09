Recognise fighters of 1969: Ponnala

HYDERABAD

Pension, land and health benefits to participants in the agitation sought

Former PCC chief and senior Congress leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah has urged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to provide pension to senior citizens who participated in the 1969 Telangana movement and were neglected now.

In a statement here, he reminded that the Chief Minister himself had acknowledged the contribution of the 1969 movement paving way for separate Telangana now and assured that those who sacrificed their youth in the movement would be recognised and honoured. However, even after seven years of separate State the promise had not been fulfilled.

Mr. Ponnala said they should also be given agriculture lands under some special scheme apart from sanctioning houses and free medical facility, given their role in the most difficult movement that saw 369 people lose their lives.

The Congress leader said it was unfair on the part of the present government to ignore the sacrifices and undermine the contribution of that era in the formation of a separate state and present only KCR as lone fighter. This was nothing but distorting history, he said and reminded that both 1952 Mulki agitation and the 1969 separate state agitation showcased the fighting spirit of people.

Mr. Ponnala said KCR should have done a great service to Telangana by personally inviting them to send a positive signal to the warriors. He said it was also reported that KCR had insulted them after inviting them to Pragathi Bhavan and staying away from the meeting. If that was true, it was unfortunate and such wrongs could be corrected by recognising them at least now.