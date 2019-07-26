Receiver of stolen property jailed

In a rare case, four persons involved in chain-snatching were acquitted, while a goldsmith from Shalibanda who received the stolen property from them was convicted by a court in Maheshwaram of Ranga Reddy district.

The court sentenced Amul Kolekar (27) to undergo rigorous imprisonment for one year and imposed on him a fine of ₹500.

The investigators said that the accused, Shaik Saleem, Syed Nadeem Ashraf, Mohammed Khaleel and Syed Jhangir, all from Falaknuma, were acquitted by judge N Venkatram, as the witnesses failed to identify them.

“Village Revenue Officer and Village Revenue Assistant of Rajendranagar identified the goldsmith Amul and his shop, but they were unable to recognise them during test identification parade,” police said.

On February 25 last year, two bike-borne youngsters snatched a gold chain from Ganugu Yadamma in Surajnagar colony of Turkayamjal, while she was going to her relative’s house in Sriram Nagar colony.