Receding waters bring relief to Hyderabadis, but several in dire straits

The skies cleared on Thursday after rains battered the city, giving residents much needed relief. While water from many flood-hit colonies receded, distress calls from others continued to pour in.

According to data released by Telangana State Development Planning Society, automatic weather stations (AWS) in Rajendranagar received 41 mm rainfall in the last 24-hours. Meanwhile other AWS in Hayatnagar recorded 40 mm, Mehdipatnam witnessed 39 mm rainfall. LB Nagar, Kapra, and Goshamahal received the lowest rainfall in the last 24-hours.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Thursday pointed out the hardship faced by those living on the south of the Musi river, which comprises large parts of the Old City. Taking to Twitter he said, “South zone too suffered a lot from the fury of heavy rains. Every PS of SZ remained alert from the first hour. Along with me many senior officers personally supervised the rescue operations. We had to call Army at Al Jubail colony for operations. Community had faith and it helped.”

After the deluge, and the subsequent receding of waters, areas such as Chaderghat and Moosanagar and Shankar Nagar, a low-lying area where several houses were submerged in the Musi flood waters, were dealing with the refuse washed up to their homes and streets.

After respite for several hours in the day on Wednesday, the rains pounded the city briefly at night. The Gurram Cheruvu in Balapur area began to overflow. Public representatives and attempted to contain the water by stacking sand bags.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp chat groups began coordinating relief work. Users shared information such as the need for volunteering and relief in flood-hit areas. Others began amplifying their messages. Locals, and volunteers of non-government organisations continued to deliver cooked food and dry ration packs to those in need, including the displaceda. Till late on Wednesday night, pleas for help came from Al Jubail Colony, Nadeem Colony, and Hashamabad.