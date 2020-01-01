Realty to soar ‘high’ in 2020

The city is set to see the launch of several high-rise towers, both residential and commercial, in the coming year.

Delay in issuing environmental permissions has resulted in en masse clearance of a number of large projects towards the end of the year. All these projects are now, being lined up for launch in 2020. More projects could be in the pipeline after clearance by the State-Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority and State Expert Appraisal Committee, which were re-constituted five months ago after much delay.

As per official estimates, projects held up for want of environmental clearance could be around 180.

All proposals exceeding 20,000 square metres of constructed space need to obtain environmental permissions, and it includes several proposals for gated communities, apartment complexes, multiplexes, hospitals, hotels and commercial premises.

After environmental clearance, all these come to GHMC for building permissions, and have one year’s time to launch the project after permission is granted.

GHMC’s Town Planning wing has cleared 723 big projects in the current year, of which 570 are residential and 153 are commercial buildings. At least 17 among these are high-rise projects, majority of them located in the western part of the city, Khajaguda, Nanakramguda, Raidurg, Gachibowli, Gopanpally, Kothaguda, Shaikpet, Nallagandla, Kondapur and Serilingampally.

Height of the towers ranged from 24 to 36 floors for commercial buildings and between eight and 30 floors for residential projects.

The Town Planning wing has issued permissions to a total of 16,801 structures this calendar year, of which 16,565 are residential and 236 are commercial. Close to ₹1,000 crore was collected by way of fee for building permissions.

Of the total, 1,902 were residential apartment complexes, with combined built up space of 6.83 crore square feet, and 37,328 dwelling units.

Khairatabad beautified

Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, on Tuesday, inaugurated the facilities for pedestrians at Khairatabad junction, including a vertical garden, fountain, LED lighting and renovated footpath. The vertical garden has been raised to 265 metres on the flyover with an expenditure of ₹28 lakh, while the footpath cost ₹40 lakh.