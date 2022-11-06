Realty projects in north Hyderabad take centre stage at property show

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 06, 2022 23:18 IST

North side of the city was in focus at the 12th edition of Hyderabad Property Show organised by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India-Hyderabad. Labour Minister Ch. Malla Reddy inaugurated the two-day show at the Auspacious Convention Centre in Kompally on Saturday.

The main advantage of north Hyderabad is that it is located on NH-44 connecting Hyderabad and Nagpur thereby offering good road connectivity. The area is also connected by rail towards Mumbai, Nanded, and Shirdi as also the MMTS link to Bolarum and Medchal.

Apart from good social infrastructure in terms of educational institutions, hospitals, cinemas, hotels, etc., the proposed Regional Ring Road will give it a fillip, said CREDAI-Hyderabad president P. Ramakrishna Rao. General secretary V. Rajashekar Reddy said that the National Highways Authority of India has also proposed to construct three elevated corridors at Suchitra/Dairy Farm junction, Cine Planet/ Jeedimetla junction, and Kompally/ Dhulapally junction, covering a total of 10 km to improve traffic flow in this belt where the prices are relatively low when compared to the western part.

Quthbullapur MLA K.P. Vivekananda CREDAI-Telangana chairman Ch. Ramchandra Reddy and president D. Murali Krishna Reddy were among those present on the inaugural day.

