Realty firms win big at CREATE-2019

City’s top real estate developers, including Manbhum, Rajapushpa, Ashoka, Ramky and Salapuria, were among the winners of the second edition of the ‘CREATE-2019’ awards presented on Saturday night by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI)-Telangana to members for outstanding contribution to the realty sector during the last financial year.

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao, and Roads & Buildings, Legislative Affairs and Housing Minister V. Prashant Reddy participated in the event and handed over the trophies to the winning firms.

The awards were broadly classified into two categories - Hyderabad and Other CREDAI chapters - Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Khammam, Mahbubnagar and Bhadradri Kothagudem. Renowned research and rating agency CRISIL, the knowledge partner for CREATE 2019, acted as the unbiased jury and identified the best projects in different categories to be awarded.

Developer members across the 11 chapters came forward to showcase their projects and nominate themselves in any of the 13 categories for Hyderabad and seven categories for other chapter categories. There were over 103 registrations and the jury had a lot of difficulty in identifying the winners, said CREDAI-Telangana president, Ch. Ramchandra Reddy. President-elect D. Muralikrishna Reddy and secretary E. Premsagar Reddy congratulated the winners.