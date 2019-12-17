Realtors done to death

A realtor from Bela mandal head quarter, Amol Kommawar, 35, was murdered in full public view in front of Adilabad bus station on Monday evening by two knife wielding assailants who alleged financial fraud on his part.

The accused, Dilip Singh and Gopal Singh Thakur, both residents of Tatiguda locality in town, were arrested from the scene of offence immediately after the crime.

Amol, who received multiple knife injuries, died while being treated in RIMS Hospital.

Meanwhile in Nizamabad, realtor Mohammed Kaleem (40) of Bheemgal municipal town was murdered at a poultry farm at Babanagar, on the outskirts of the town on Monday.

The accused, Balram, who surrendered to the police along with the sword he used in the murder, reportedly had some land disputes with the deceased.

The accused invited Kaleem to settle the issues at the poultry farm and on his arrival sprinkled chilly powder in his eyes and hacked him to death. Police registered a case and investigation is on.